Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

8417 16th St NE Available 03/09/20 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage also features a formal living and dining room, open family room and kitchen. The family room has a gas fireplace as well as a slider door that gives access to the full fenced yard backed to a green belt. The kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinets with a separate pantry. There is an office/bonus room on the main floor. All bedrooms are located upstairs along with the laundry room that has w/d hookups. The over-sized master bedroom has an attached five piece bathroom. Located in Lake Stevens, this home gives you access to an award winning school district, res truants, shopping and more. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. This is a non-smoking home. KIO/PTS/AB



(RLNE5446152)