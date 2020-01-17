All apartments in Lake Stevens
8417 16th St NE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

8417 16th St NE

8417 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8417 16th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8417 16th St NE Available 03/09/20 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage also features a formal living and dining room, open family room and kitchen. The family room has a gas fireplace as well as a slider door that gives access to the full fenced yard backed to a green belt. The kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinets with a separate pantry. There is an office/bonus room on the main floor. All bedrooms are located upstairs along with the laundry room that has w/d hookups. The over-sized master bedroom has an attached five piece bathroom. Located in Lake Stevens, this home gives you access to an award winning school district, res truants, shopping and more. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. This is a non-smoking home. KIO/PTS/AB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 16th St NE have any available units?
8417 16th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 8417 16th St NE have?
Some of 8417 16th St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 16th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8417 16th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 16th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8417 16th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8417 16th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 8417 16th St NE offers parking.
Does 8417 16th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8417 16th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 16th St NE have a pool?
No, 8417 16th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8417 16th St NE have accessible units?
No, 8417 16th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 16th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8417 16th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8417 16th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8417 16th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
