7127 9th St SE

Amenities
Remodeled Lake Stevens/Marysville 4 Bedroom Home - Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 2.5 bath with 3-car garage on large fully-landscaped lot with sweeping valley views.Inviting living rm w/stacked stone fireplace. New kitchen boasts white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters and SS appliances.Baths upgraded with tile floors, new lighting and Quartz counter-tops. Spacious Master retreat w/sitting area, attached bath and private deck to enjoy the view. Convenient upstairs laundry,3 additional beds, bonus area and full bath w/Jacuzzi tub complete the upstairs.
Terms:12 month Lease
Rent $2500
Deposit $2500
Move In Costs are As Follows: 12 month lease Monthly Rent: 2500 Refundable Security Deposit: 2500 Tenant responsible for utilities that include gas and electricity.
Sorry, No Pets.
$47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age.
Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Call or text Paul Hanken with North by Northwest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.
(RLNE3756928)