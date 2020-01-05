7127 9th St SE

Amenities

Remodeled Lake Stevens/Marysville 4 Bedroom Home - Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 2.5 bath with 3-car garage on large fully-landscaped lot with sweeping valley views.Inviting living rm w/stacked stone fireplace. New kitchen boasts white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters and SS appliances.Baths upgraded with tile floors, new lighting and Quartz counter-tops. Spacious Master retreat w/sitting area, attached bath and private deck to enjoy the view. Convenient upstairs laundry,3 additional beds, bonus area and full bath w/Jacuzzi tub complete the upstairs.



Terms:12 month Lease

Rent $2500

Deposit $2500



Move In Costs are As Follows: 12 month lease Monthly Rent: 2500 Refundable Security Deposit: 2500 Tenant responsible for utilities that include gas and electricity.



Sorry, No Pets.



$47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age.

Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Call or text Paul Hanken with North by Northwest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.



