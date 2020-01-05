All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 7127 9th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
7127 9th St SE
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

7127 9th St SE

7127 9th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7127 9th Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Lake Stevens/Marysville 4 Bedroom Home - Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 2.5 bath with 3-car garage on large fully-landscaped lot with sweeping valley views.Inviting living rm w/stacked stone fireplace. New kitchen boasts white shaker cabinetry, quartz counters and SS appliances.Baths upgraded with tile floors, new lighting and Quartz counter-tops. Spacious Master retreat w/sitting area, attached bath and private deck to enjoy the view. Convenient upstairs laundry,3 additional beds, bonus area and full bath w/Jacuzzi tub complete the upstairs.

Terms:12 month Lease
Rent $2500
Deposit $2500

Move In Costs are As Follows: 12 month lease Monthly Rent: 2500 Refundable Security Deposit: 2500 Tenant responsible for utilities that include gas and electricity.

Sorry, No Pets.

$47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age.
Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Call or text Paul Hanken with North by Northwest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3756928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 9th St SE have any available units?
7127 9th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 7127 9th St SE have?
Some of 7127 9th St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7127 9th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
7127 9th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 9th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 7127 9th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 7127 9th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 7127 9th St SE offers parking.
Does 7127 9th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7127 9th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 9th St SE have a pool?
No, 7127 9th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 7127 9th St SE have accessible units?
No, 7127 9th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 9th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7127 9th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7127 9th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7127 9th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College