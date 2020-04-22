All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 1910 84th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
1910 84th Ave NE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1910 84th Ave NE

1910 84th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1910 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1910 84th Ave NE Available 06/08/20 2-story home located in Lake Stevens with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms - 2-story home located in Lake Stevens, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approximately 2500 Sq Ft. Features wood-floor entry, formal living and dining room. Open kitchen with pantry, all appliances, family room with gas fireplace, and slider to back yard and patio area. Main floor has office/den, all bedrooms are located upstairs including spacious master bedroom w/ 5-piece bathroom. This house has a fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Washer/dryer hookups only. Award winning Lake Stevens School District. This property is non-smoking, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. KIO/PTS/AB

(RLNE3261553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 84th Ave NE have any available units?
1910 84th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 1910 84th Ave NE have?
Some of 1910 84th Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 84th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 84th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 84th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 84th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1910 84th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1910 84th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1910 84th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 84th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 84th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1910 84th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1910 84th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1910 84th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 84th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 84th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 84th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 84th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College