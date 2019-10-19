Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

29094 215th Pl SE Available 11/01/19 East Kent 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/2 car garage and fenced yard. Available November 1st! - Welcome home to this light and bright community living! This home is available later this month, we can show you now, please drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood, Yes, it is in a HOA community with parks, walking areas, and more.... The home offers a living room with gas fireplace, dining room area with slider to fenced rear yard, a nice large open kitchen with island and ample cabinet space. Huge pantry and Laundry room area with Washer/Dryer hookups just off the kitchen. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. 3 nice sized bedrooms all fit queen size beds and other furniture too. 1/2 bath powder room on the main floor and 2nd bathroom off the hallway upstairs. Great space for everyone. Community rules and regulations required to be complied with. Must see this home. Looking for a long term lease only. Drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a viewing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



