Apartment List
/
WA
/
lake forest park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

455 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Forest Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest Park
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Olympic Hills
16 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,365
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Olympic Hills
9 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North City
1 Unit Available
17414 17th Pl NE
17414 17th Place Northeast, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1530 sqft
17414 17th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 North City Shorline Rambler on Cul-de-Sac - This is a must-see large, nice single story house located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features: 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used for a Master Suite (has a

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Briarcrest
1 Unit Available
14554 31st Avenue Northeast
14554 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1170 sqft
Nice and cozy rambler house, 3BR, 1BA, approx 1200 s/f. Newly renovated home! All new wood flooring throughout, Spacious bright living room, new updated kitchen with granite counter top and tile floors, freshly painted interior and exterior.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Briarcrest
1 Unit Available
14539 28th Ave NE
14539 28th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1810 sqft
Absolutely lovely updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. Open and spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Exposed beams. Large picture windows with easterly territorial views. Hardwood floors throughout. Light and bright kitchen with eating nook.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Green Lake
26 Units Available
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,655
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pinehurst
3 Units Available
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Prism – a new luxury apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Maple Leaf
6 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
North College Park
13 Units Available
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1174 sqft
Comfortable and convenient apartment homes with large closets, private balcony, personal washer/dryer and great views. Community is close to public transportation and has a fitness center, heated swimming pool and tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Roosevelt
14 Units Available
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,836
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
854 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North College Park
17 Units Available
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Echo Lake
30 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greenwood
14 Units Available
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
829 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Lake Forest Park, WA

As in many parts of Washington, the story of Lake Forest Park begins with Native Americans: the Snohomish tribe remained in the area as late as 1903. But they already knew something was up throughout the late 1800s when East Coast settlers started buying land to either sell to lumber companies or fell trees themselves. In 1909, the city was eventually founded, sans Indians, as one of the area's first planned communities. It did not receive formal incorporation until 1961.

Lake Forest Park is one of the few places where the name tells it like it really is. The "Lake" comes from being on the shores of Lake Washington, which you could theoretically see from the higher residential elevations. But your view is usually blocked by the tall and thick groves of trees sprouting from every backyard and empty space: hence the "Forest" part. The main drag, Bothell Way NE, contains most of the retail businesses. But its heavy traffic can make commuting by car to Seattle a pain. As an eco-friendly alternative, the express bus reduces the trip to only 40 minutes.

This bedroom community lies inside King County, just north of Seattle. Less than four percent of the area is devoted to commerce with most residences consisting of single-family homes. Very few apartments exist although you will find rental housing in Lake Forest Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Forest Park, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Forest Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lake Forest Park 1 BedroomsLake Forest Park 2 BedroomsLake Forest Park Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Park Apartments with Garage
Lake Forest Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Forest Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Forest Park Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Park Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Park Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Forest Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA
Bonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheridan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College