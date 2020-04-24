5021 NE 178th St

Amenities
Lake Forest Park 1 Bedroom 1 Bath!! - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Look out over Lake Washington from your living room or bedroom and unwind at the end of the day! Nicely updated, this home has new paint, updated kitchen and bathroom. This cottage-like home features many large windows in the living room that give you a view of the Lake. Includes Washer and Dryer and Carport. Very private spot but close to Lake Forest Park Shopping Center and the Burke Gilman trail.
SQ FT: 710
YEAR BUILT: 1919
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Shoreline School District
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Brookside Elementary School
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kellogg Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL: Shorecrest High School
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5161363)