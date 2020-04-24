All apartments in Lake Forest Park
5021 NE 178th St

5021 Northeast 178th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Northeast 178th Street, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Horizon View

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake Forest Park 1 Bedroom 1 Bath!! - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Look out over Lake Washington from your living room or bedroom and unwind at the end of the day! Nicely updated, this home has new paint, updated kitchen and bathroom. This cottage-like home features many large windows in the living room that give you a view of the Lake. Includes Washer and Dryer and Carport. Very private spot but close to Lake Forest Park Shopping Center and the Burke Gilman trail.

SQ FT: 710

YEAR BUILT: 1919

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Shoreline School District

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Brookside Elementary School

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kellogg Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL: Shorecrest High School

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5161363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 NE 178th St have any available units?
5021 NE 178th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 5021 NE 178th St have?
Some of 5021 NE 178th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 NE 178th St currently offering any rent specials?
5021 NE 178th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 NE 178th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 NE 178th St is pet friendly.
Does 5021 NE 178th St offer parking?
Yes, 5021 NE 178th St offers parking.
Does 5021 NE 178th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5021 NE 178th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 NE 178th St have a pool?
No, 5021 NE 178th St does not have a pool.
Does 5021 NE 178th St have accessible units?
No, 5021 NE 178th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 NE 178th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 NE 178th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5021 NE 178th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5021 NE 178th St does not have units with air conditioning.
