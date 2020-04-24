5021 NE 178th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lake Forest Park 1 Bedroom 1 Bath!! - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Look out over Lake Washington from your living room or bedroom and unwind at the end of the day! Nicely updated, this home has new paint, updated kitchen and bathroom. This cottage-like home features many large windows in the living room that give you a view of the Lake. Includes Washer and Dryer and Carport. Very private spot but close to Lake Forest Park Shopping Center and the Burke Gilman trail.



SQ FT: 710



YEAR BUILT: 1919



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Shoreline School District



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Brookside Elementary School



JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kellogg Middle School



HIGH SCHOOL: Shorecrest High School



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1500

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



