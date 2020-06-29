All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Find more places like 3820 NE 155TH PL #903.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest Park, WA
/
3820 NE 155TH PL #903
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

3820 NE 155TH PL #903

3820 Northeast 155th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest Park
See all
Sheridan Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3820 Northeast 155th Place, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Condo for Rent with Stunning View of Lake Washington! - 1 Bedroom condo located steps from the Burke Gilman Trail and off Bothell Way NE! Unit includes a full-size washer / dryer with a covered parking space and extra storage. Community amenities include a cabana and a rooftop deck to take in the breath-taking views!

GREAT LOCATION.

- Freeway access

- Close to an array of shopping and gas!

Utilities: W/S/G included in rent!

TENANT PAYS ELECTRICITY.

No Pets
No Smoking

$45 application fee, security deposit $1,000, $250 move in fee.

To schedule a tour please contact Carrie Ellison Cellison@phillipsre.com 206.501.0329

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 have any available units?
3820 NE 155TH PL #903 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 have?
Some of 3820 NE 155TH PL #903's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 currently offering any rent specials?
3820 NE 155TH PL #903 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 pet-friendly?
No, 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 offer parking?
Yes, 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 offers parking.
Does 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 have a pool?
No, 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 does not have a pool.
Does 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 have accessible units?
No, 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 NE 155TH PL #903 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Similar Pages

Lake Forest Park 1 BedroomsLake Forest Park 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Park Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Forest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA
Bonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheridan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College