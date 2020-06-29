3820 NE 155TH PL #903

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming Condo for Rent with Stunning View of Lake Washington! - 1 Bedroom condo located steps from the Burke Gilman Trail and off Bothell Way NE! Unit includes a full-size washer / dryer with a covered parking space and extra storage. Community amenities include a cabana and a rooftop deck to take in the breath-taking views!



GREAT LOCATION.



- Freeway access



- Close to an array of shopping and gas!



Utilities: W/S/G included in rent!



TENANT PAYS ELECTRICITY.



No Pets

No Smoking



$45 application fee, security deposit $1,000, $250 move in fee.



To schedule a tour please contact Carrie Ellison Cellison@phillipsre.com 206.501.0329



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588236)