3820 NE 155TH PL #903

Charming Condo for Rent with Stunning View of Lake Washington! - 1 Bedroom condo located steps from the Burke Gilman Trail and off Bothell Way NE! Unit includes a full-size washer / dryer with a covered parking space and extra storage. Community amenities include a cabana and a rooftop deck to take in the breath-taking views!
GREAT LOCATION.
- Freeway access
- Close to an array of shopping and gas!
Utilities: W/S/G included in rent!
TENANT PAYS ELECTRICITY.
No Pets
No Smoking
$45 application fee, security deposit $1,000, $250 move in fee.
To schedule a tour please contact Carrie Ellison Cellison@phillipsre.com 206.501.0329
This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
