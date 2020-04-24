19040 Lago Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House in Lake Forest Park - Charming storybook home tucked back of the street. From the front door, you can go up to your main living space, with an open kitchen, living and dining room all with vaulted ceilings. Living room complete with fireplace. The main floor boasts 2 bedrooms and a bathroom with in-floor heating. Master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and private balcony. Downstairs has garage access, another bedroom and another living room/den with walk out to the oasis (the backyard). The backyard is fully fenced.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and to maintain the landscaping. Options available for landscapers.



Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/771c806025



(RLNE4886977)