Lake Forest Park, WA
19040 Lago Place NE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

19040 Lago Place NE

19040 Lago Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19040 Lago Place Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House in Lake Forest Park - Charming storybook home tucked back of the street. From the front door, you can go up to your main living space, with an open kitchen, living and dining room all with vaulted ceilings. Living room complete with fireplace. The main floor boasts 2 bedrooms and a bathroom with in-floor heating. Master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and private balcony. Downstairs has garage access, another bedroom and another living room/den with walk out to the oasis (the backyard). The backyard is fully fenced.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities and to maintain the landscaping. Options available for landscapers.

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/771c806025

(RLNE4886977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19040 Lago Place NE have any available units?
19040 Lago Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 19040 Lago Place NE have?
Some of 19040 Lago Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19040 Lago Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
19040 Lago Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19040 Lago Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19040 Lago Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 19040 Lago Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 19040 Lago Place NE offers parking.
Does 19040 Lago Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19040 Lago Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19040 Lago Place NE have a pool?
No, 19040 Lago Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 19040 Lago Place NE have accessible units?
No, 19040 Lago Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19040 Lago Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19040 Lago Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19040 Lago Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19040 Lago Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
