18204 Ballinger Way Northeast

SPECIAL OFFER!!! $300 One-time Move-in Discount on first full month rent for signed lease on or before 10/29/2019.



This admirable 1,900-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1-bath single-family home has a 3-car driveway parking and 1 carport, bay windows, hardwood floor, and high vaulted ceilings. The fabulous kitchen has cabinets, shelves, and drawers with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, water heater, and smooth countertop. A hookup washer and dryer are also available along with air ceiling fans and electric, gas heating.



The exterior has a nice deck, patio, and fenced yard--- perfect for outdoor activities with the family. There is a storage shed that can be used as a storage area.



Renter pays for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: sewage and landscaping.



The tenant has access to the Clubhouse, $150/monthly (optional).



Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Nearby Parks: Pfingst Animal Acres Park, Lyon Creek Waterfront Park, Log Boom Park, and Hamlin Park.



Nearby Schools:

Lake Forest Park Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 7/10

Kellogg Middle School - 1.31 miles, 6/10

Shorecrest High School - 1.61 miles, 9/10

Brookside Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

342 - 0.0 mile

308 - 0.0 mile

331 - 0.0 mile

309 - 0.4 mile



