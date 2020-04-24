18204 Ballinger Way Northeast

Amenities
SPECIAL OFFER!!! $300 One-time Move-in Discount on first full month rent for signed lease on or before 10/29/2019.
This admirable 1,900-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1-bath single-family home has a 3-car driveway parking and 1 carport, bay windows, hardwood floor, and high vaulted ceilings. The fabulous kitchen has cabinets, shelves, and drawers with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, water heater, and smooth countertop. A hookup washer and dryer are also available along with air ceiling fans and electric, gas heating.
The exterior has a nice deck, patio, and fenced yard--- perfect for outdoor activities with the family. There is a storage shed that can be used as a storage area.
Renter pays for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: sewage and landscaping.
The tenant has access to the Clubhouse, $150/monthly (optional).
Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Nearby Parks: Pfingst Animal Acres Park, Lyon Creek Waterfront Park, Log Boom Park, and Hamlin Park.
Nearby Schools:
Lake Forest Park Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 7/10
Kellogg Middle School - 1.31 miles, 6/10
Shorecrest High School - 1.61 miles, 9/10
Brookside Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
342 - 0.0 mile
308 - 0.0 mile
331 - 0.0 mile
309 - 0.4 mile
