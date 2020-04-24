All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

18204 Ballinger Way Northeast

18204 Ballinger Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

18204 Ballinger Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Horizon View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
SPECIAL OFFER!!! $300 One-time Move-in Discount on first full month rent for signed lease on or before 10/29/2019.

This admirable 1,900-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1-bath single-family home has a 3-car driveway parking and 1 carport, bay windows, hardwood floor, and high vaulted ceilings. The fabulous kitchen has cabinets, shelves, and drawers with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, water heater, and smooth countertop. A hookup washer and dryer are also available along with air ceiling fans and electric, gas heating.

The exterior has a nice deck, patio, and fenced yard--- perfect for outdoor activities with the family. There is a storage shed that can be used as a storage area.

Renter pays for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: sewage and landscaping.

The tenant has access to the Clubhouse, $150/monthly (optional).

Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Nearby Parks: Pfingst Animal Acres Park, Lyon Creek Waterfront Park, Log Boom Park, and Hamlin Park.

Nearby Schools:
Lake Forest Park Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 7/10
Kellogg Middle School - 1.31 miles, 6/10
Shorecrest High School - 1.61 miles, 9/10
Brookside Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
342 - 0.0 mile
308 - 0.0 mile
331 - 0.0 mile
309 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5052218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast have any available units?
18204 Ballinger Way Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast have?
Some of 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
18204 Ballinger Way Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast offers parking.
Does 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast have a pool?
No, 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 18204 Ballinger Way Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
