Lake Forest Park, WA
14580 36th Avenue Northeast
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

14580 36th Avenue Northeast

14580 36th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14580 36th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Colorful, 3 beds, 3.5-baths, 2,300-square-foot single-family home in the energetic neighborhood in Lake Forest Park.

The stylish, unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, wall-to-wall carpet, beige walls, windows with blinds, suspended/recessed lights, and walk-in closets.

The L-shape kitchen with an island/eat-in counter, complete with granite countertop, dark wooden cabinets, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave.

The bathrooms have single/double sinks in a vanity cabinet, pedestal sink, large mirrors, shower stalls with glass doors in aluminum frames and a shower seat, a bathtub and shower combo partitioned by a curtain.

Also included are the in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning, forced-air system, and smart thermostat nest for the climate controls.

The exterior features a green and light gray color palette, a balcony overlooking the yard and a beautiful view.

2 storage units are provided by the owner.

The parking is comprised of an attached covered garage with 2 parking spaces and public parking only for visitors (owned by the community) for 24 hours, which are all included in the rent. The garage also has a 40 amp charger for electric cars.

Pets are welcome, with a deposit of $300/pet.

PROMOTION: $500 move in discount if you submit an application and sign the lease on or before Nov 15th

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are garden water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.
Landlords responsibilities are HOA Fees.

Nearby Parks: Little Brook Park, Cedar Park, Albert Davis Park, and Lake City Mini-Park.

Nearby Schools:
Briarcrest Elementary School - 0.66 mile 7/10
Shorecrest High School 0.78 mile 8/10
Kellogg Middle School - 1.04 mile 6/10
Olympic Hills Elementary School - 1.07 mile 6/10

Bus lines:
309 - 0.1 mile
522 - 0.1 mile
312 - 0.1 mile
308 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5179915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14580 36th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
14580 36th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 14580 36th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 14580 36th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14580 36th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
14580 36th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14580 36th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 14580 36th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 14580 36th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 14580 36th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 14580 36th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14580 36th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14580 36th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 14580 36th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 14580 36th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 14580 36th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 14580 36th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14580 36th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 14580 36th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14580 36th Avenue Northeast has units with air conditioning.

