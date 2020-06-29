14580 36th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Colorful, 3 beds, 3.5-baths, 2,300-square-foot single-family home in the energetic neighborhood in Lake Forest Park.



The stylish, unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, wall-to-wall carpet, beige walls, windows with blinds, suspended/recessed lights, and walk-in closets.



The L-shape kitchen with an island/eat-in counter, complete with granite countertop, dark wooden cabinets, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave.



The bathrooms have single/double sinks in a vanity cabinet, pedestal sink, large mirrors, shower stalls with glass doors in aluminum frames and a shower seat, a bathtub and shower combo partitioned by a curtain.



Also included are the in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning, forced-air system, and smart thermostat nest for the climate controls.



The exterior features a green and light gray color palette, a balcony overlooking the yard and a beautiful view.



2 storage units are provided by the owner.



The parking is comprised of an attached covered garage with 2 parking spaces and public parking only for visitors (owned by the community) for 24 hours, which are all included in the rent. The garage also has a 40 amp charger for electric cars.



Pets are welcome, with a deposit of $300/pet.



PROMOTION: $500 move in discount if you submit an application and sign the lease on or before Nov 15th



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are garden water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.

Landlords responsibilities are HOA Fees.



Nearby Parks: Little Brook Park, Cedar Park, Albert Davis Park, and Lake City Mini-Park.



Nearby Schools:

Briarcrest Elementary School - 0.66 mile 7/10

Shorecrest High School 0.78 mile 8/10

Kellogg Middle School - 1.04 mile 6/10

Olympic Hills Elementary School - 1.07 mile 6/10



Bus lines:

309 - 0.1 mile

522 - 0.1 mile

312 - 0.1 mile

308 - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5179915)