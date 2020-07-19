Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

14531 37th Ave W Available 03/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in Lake Serene Neighborhood of Lynnwood! - **Application Pending**



Built in 2018, this stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Lynnwood is waiting to welcome you home! You're sure to love the spacious open-concept kitchen/dining/living space, with the beautiful bold black-and-white contrast theme, boasting plenty of cabinet space, modern light fixtures and even a fireplace!



The modern black-and-white accents continue in the bathrooms, with built-in storage, beautiful tiling and double-vanity sinks! Walk through the master bath to a divine walk-in closet, where you can express your style with plenty of space! Just blocks from Safeway, Starbucks, and everything else you need, this home is a must-see!



**No Pets**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 03/01/2020



#5003



No Pets Allowed



