Amenities
14531 37th Ave W Available 03/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in Lake Serene Neighborhood of Lynnwood! - **Application Pending**
Built in 2018, this stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Lynnwood is waiting to welcome you home! You're sure to love the spacious open-concept kitchen/dining/living space, with the beautiful bold black-and-white contrast theme, boasting plenty of cabinet space, modern light fixtures and even a fireplace!
The modern black-and-white accents continue in the bathrooms, with built-in storage, beautiful tiling and double-vanity sinks! Walk through the master bath to a divine walk-in closet, where you can express your style with plenty of space! Just blocks from Safeway, Starbucks, and everything else you need, this home is a must-see!
**No Pets**
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 03/01/2020
#5003
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5037287)