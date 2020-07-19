All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

14531 37th Ave W

14531 37th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14531 37th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
14531 37th Ave W Available 03/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in Lake Serene Neighborhood of Lynnwood! - **Application Pending**

Built in 2018, this stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Lynnwood is waiting to welcome you home! You're sure to love the spacious open-concept kitchen/dining/living space, with the beautiful bold black-and-white contrast theme, boasting plenty of cabinet space, modern light fixtures and even a fireplace!

The modern black-and-white accents continue in the bathrooms, with built-in storage, beautiful tiling and double-vanity sinks! Walk through the master bath to a divine walk-in closet, where you can express your style with plenty of space! Just blocks from Safeway, Starbucks, and everything else you need, this home is a must-see!

**No Pets**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 03/01/2020

#5003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5037287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14531 37th Ave W have any available units?
14531 37th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 14531 37th Ave W have?
Some of 14531 37th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14531 37th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
14531 37th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14531 37th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 14531 37th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 14531 37th Ave W offer parking?
No, 14531 37th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 14531 37th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14531 37th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14531 37th Ave W have a pool?
No, 14531 37th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 14531 37th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 14531 37th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 14531 37th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 14531 37th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14531 37th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14531 37th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
