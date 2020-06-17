All apartments in Lacey
8642 Anderson Ct NE

8642 Anderson Court Northeast · (360) 943-4189
Location

8642 Anderson Court Northeast, Lacey, WA 98516

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8642 Anderson Ct NE · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
55 and Over Community: Rare Rental Opportunity - Resort Style Living in Jubilee - No showings until June 2020. Drive-bys welcome! Please DO NOT knock on the door or disturb the current residents.

Avail Approx June 2020**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets

$2,500 Refundable Security Deposit
$400 Non-Refundable Fee
$42 Application Fee (applies per applicant - 18+)

2 BD + den area, 2 BA, 1,642 SF luxury rambler in Jubilee with a peak-a-boo view of Puget Sound. This southern facing home is LIKE NEW. The new resident will be able to enjoy all of the amenities Jubilee Shea Homes has to offer, including the use of The Lodge (resort club), fitness center, golf course, pools, trails, private beach access, views of Mt. Rainier and so much more. The spacious floor plan is flooded with light and high end touches. From the vaulted ceilings to the beautiful carpet and tile. Cozy up next to the grand central fireplace or enjoy views of the pond and golf course from your top of the line kitchen. Master suite includes picturesque windows, vaulted ceiling with fan, en suite and large walk-in closet. The kitchen includes high end stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, D/W, gas range and microwave. Dining room and eat-in bar off kitchen. Glass sliding door leads out to a patio over looking the pond and the golf course as well as that peek-a-boo view of the sound. Laundry room comes with a new washer and dryer. Extended 2-car garage for extra storage. Central air circulation through out the house. Ceiling fans are remote controlled with LED light. HOA maintains the front yard. Tenant pays utilities. One resident must be 55+.
Don't miss your opportunity for resort style living in the Pacific Northwest.

Directions: Heading E on I-5 N take Exit 111, keep L and follow signs for Marvin Rd N, turn L onto Marvin Rd NE, for the first four traffic circles continue straight onto Marvin Rd, turn R onto Columbia Way, at the traffic circle take the third exit onto Vashon Dr, turn R onto Meriwood Dr, turn L onto Anderson Ct, the home is on the left at the end.

www.windermereolypm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5204272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

