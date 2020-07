Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Close in Quiet Neighborhood, -

Great location! Close in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of Lacey. Large 2 car garage, close to shopping, bus lines, I-5, schools and JBLM. Large yard great for entertaining and fully fenced for your small dog! Room to park your RV/boat/trailer. Washer dryer Hook up, Freshly painted on the interior, new floors through out entire home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5709707)