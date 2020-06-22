5123 66th Ave SE

Amenities
Lacey at Golf Course - Open Concept 2BD/2BA Duplex - This lovely updated Lacey duplex is just off of Yelm Highway with view of the golf course! Open Concept 1194 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Master has huge walk-in closet and on-suite. Second bedroom in front has beautiful windows and hardwood floors. Kitchen island with space for bar stools - Great for Entertaining! Washer and Dryer are provided. Privacy fenced back yard with patio and alley garage access. This home has been well cared for and is ready now!
Please see our Application Guidelines and Rental Requirements under "Available Properties" on our website - www.greenerentals.com
Available: Now
Lease Term: 12 Months
Security Deposit: $437.50
Small Dog Under 20lbs. Negotiable
No Smoking
Applications: $42/Adult
Applications are submitted online through www.greenerentals.com
Security Deposit and Holding Fee Agreement are required to pull listing and hold property during application process
(RLNE5851985)