Lacey, WA
5123 66th Ave SE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5123 66th Ave SE

5123 66th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5123 66th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA 98513

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lacey at Golf Course - Open Concept 2BD/2BA Duplex - This lovely updated Lacey duplex is just off of Yelm Highway with view of the golf course! Open Concept 1194 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Master has huge walk-in closet and on-suite. Second bedroom in front has beautiful windows and hardwood floors. Kitchen island with space for bar stools - Great for Entertaining! Washer and Dryer are provided. Privacy fenced back yard with patio and alley garage access. This home has been well cared for and is ready now!

Please see our Application Guidelines and Rental Requirements under "Available Properties" on our website - www.greenerentals.com

Available: Now
Lease Term: 12 Months
Security Deposit: $437.50
Small Dog Under 20lbs. Negotiable
No Smoking
Applications: $42/Adult
Applications are submitted online through www.greenerentals.com

Security Deposit and Holding Fee Agreement are required to pull listing and hold property during application process

(RLNE5851985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 66th Ave SE have any available units?
5123 66th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lacey, WA.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 66th Ave SE have?
Some of 5123 66th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 66th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5123 66th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 66th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5123 66th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 5123 66th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5123 66th Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 5123 66th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 66th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 66th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5123 66th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5123 66th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5123 66th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 66th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 66th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
