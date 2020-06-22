5123 66th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lacey at Golf Course - Open Concept 2BD/2BA Duplex - This lovely updated Lacey duplex is just off of Yelm Highway with view of the golf course! Open Concept 1194 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Master has huge walk-in closet and on-suite. Second bedroom in front has beautiful windows and hardwood floors. Kitchen island with space for bar stools - Great for Entertaining! Washer and Dryer are provided. Privacy fenced back yard with patio and alley garage access. This home has been well cared for and is ready now!



Please see our Application Guidelines and Rental Requirements under "Available Properties" on our website - www.greenerentals.com



Available: Now

Lease Term: 12 Months

Security Deposit: $437.50

Small Dog Under 20lbs. Negotiable

No Smoking

Applications: $42/Adult

Applications are submitted online through www.greenerentals.com



Security Deposit and Holding Fee Agreement are required to pull listing and hold property during application process



(RLNE5851985)