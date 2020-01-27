4469 238th Place S.e.

Amenities
Available April 1, 2020 - Remodeled, Spacious and Bright 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,800 SqFt daylight basement. In a large owner-occupied home in exclusive residential neighborhood. Separate Unit (no shared spaces), Private entrance, In-Unit Laundry, Carpet and Tiled Floors. 1 Car 280 SqFt Garage. 2.4 Miles from I-90. Amazing Schools
Must be ok with kids upstairs. ABSOLUTELY No Smoking of any kind. Credit/background/rental history Applications required for all adults. $2,200 security deposit, Rent $2,200, +$200 a month for Utilities (High speed Internet, Water, Sewer, Electric, Gas, Trash) = $2,400 a month. Pets on a case by case basis ($30 a month pet rent, $100 pet fee)
Call Scott at 425-224-5312.
This property is managed using Avail landlord software. (Auto Pay, & back ground checks) Application, credit/background check $55 Qualified applicants will have income = 3 months’ rent, 650+ credit score and positive references