4469 238th Place S.e.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available April 1, 2020 - Remodeled, Spacious and Bright 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,800 SqFt daylight basement. In a large owner-occupied home in exclusive residential neighborhood. Separate Unit (no shared spaces), Private entrance, In-Unit Laundry, Carpet and Tiled Floors. 1 Car 280 SqFt Garage. 2.4 Miles from I-90. Amazing Schools



Must be ok with kids upstairs. ABSOLUTELY No Smoking of any kind. Credit/background/rental history Applications required for all adults. $2,200 security deposit, Rent $2,200, +$200 a month for Utilities (High speed Internet, Water, Sewer, Electric, Gas, Trash) = $2,400 a month. Pets on a case by case basis ($30 a month pet rent, $100 pet fee)



Call Scott at 425-224-5312.

This property is managed using Avail landlord software. (Auto Pay, & back ground checks) Application, credit/background check $55 Qualified applicants will have income = 3 months’ rent, 650+ credit score and positive references