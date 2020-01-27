All apartments in Klahanie
4469 238th Place S.e.

4469 238th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4469 238th Place Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available April 1, 2020 - Remodeled, Spacious and Bright 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,800 SqFt daylight basement. In a large owner-occupied home in exclusive residential neighborhood. Separate Unit (no shared spaces), Private entrance, In-Unit Laundry, Carpet and Tiled Floors. 1 Car 280 SqFt Garage. 2.4 Miles from I-90. Amazing Schools

Must be ok with kids upstairs. ABSOLUTELY No Smoking of any kind. Credit/background/rental history Applications required for all adults. $2,200 security deposit, Rent $2,200, +$200 a month for Utilities (High speed Internet, Water, Sewer, Electric, Gas, Trash) = $2,400 a month. Pets on a case by case basis ($30 a month pet rent, $100 pet fee)

Call Scott at 425-224-5312.
This property is managed using Avail landlord software. (Auto Pay, & back ground checks) Application, credit/background check $55 Qualified applicants will have income = 3 months’ rent, 650+ credit score and positive references

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

