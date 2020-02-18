4426 249th Terrace SE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Lovely 3 story townhome in Klahanie neighborhood/Water&sewer included in rent - 3 Story well-maintained townhome is available in Desirable Klahanie neighborhood. Ready to move in today! Each bedroom has is it's own bathroom. Open floor plan with modern touch. 2 car tandem garage with access to patio from main level. Great spacious outdoor space for BBQ or family gathering. Around the house, there are lots of parks for walking and hiking and tennis, sports courts and fields, outdoor heated pools are offered to the current redidents. QFC, Starbucks, restaurants, gym, shopping, bus around the corner! Minutes away from I-90, highly-rated Issaquah Schools! Water/sewer is included in rent.



Please contact Dae Kim, Property manager for showing. Reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com



(RLNE2599865)