Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

4426 249th Terrace SE

4426 249th Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4426 249th Terrace Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Lovely 3 story townhome in Klahanie neighborhood/Water&sewer included in rent - 3 Story well-maintained townhome is available in Desirable Klahanie neighborhood. Ready to move in today! Each bedroom has is it's own bathroom. Open floor plan with modern touch. 2 car tandem garage with access to patio from main level. Great spacious outdoor space for BBQ or family gathering. Around the house, there are lots of parks for walking and hiking and tennis, sports courts and fields, outdoor heated pools are offered to the current redidents. QFC, Starbucks, restaurants, gym, shopping, bus around the corner! Minutes away from I-90, highly-rated Issaquah Schools! Water/sewer is included in rent.

Please contact Dae Kim, Property manager for showing. Reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com

(RLNE2599865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 249th Terrace SE have any available units?
4426 249th Terrace SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 4426 249th Terrace SE have?
Some of 4426 249th Terrace SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 249th Terrace SE currently offering any rent specials?
4426 249th Terrace SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 249th Terrace SE pet-friendly?
No, 4426 249th Terrace SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Klahanie.
Does 4426 249th Terrace SE offer parking?
Yes, 4426 249th Terrace SE offers parking.
Does 4426 249th Terrace SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 249th Terrace SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 249th Terrace SE have a pool?
Yes, 4426 249th Terrace SE has a pool.
Does 4426 249th Terrace SE have accessible units?
No, 4426 249th Terrace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 249th Terrace SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 249th Terrace SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4426 249th Terrace SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4426 249th Terrace SE does not have units with air conditioning.
