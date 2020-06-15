3728 257th Ave SE

Amenities

Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.

PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.



2 Bed/2 Bath/plus Den, 1250 sq ft Ground floor end unit. New Renovated exterior, doors and windows. Covered patio w/access to play area. Located in desirable Klahanie neighborhood w/indoor and outdoor pool for year round enjoyment. 2 lakes (fishing), basketball/tennis courts, soccer fields and numerous play areas. Attached double car full size garage w/secure storage. Desirable Issaquah School District. Quick access to Hwy's I-90 and 202 and local shopping. This is a NO PET unit. Low Utilities-$100 extra-water/sewer.



$35 adult app fee

Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2495.00.

This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.



We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. No refund of app fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2395.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2495.00,

Available 5/14/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.



Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com



No Pets Allowed



