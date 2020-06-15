All apartments in Klahanie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3728 257th Ave SE

3728 257th Avenue Southeast · (425) 441-1739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3728 257th Ave SE · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.
PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.

2 Bed/2 Bath/plus Den, 1250 sq ft Ground floor end unit. New Renovated exterior, doors and windows. Covered patio w/access to play area. Located in desirable Klahanie neighborhood w/indoor and outdoor pool for year round enjoyment. 2 lakes (fishing), basketball/tennis courts, soccer fields and numerous play areas. Attached double car full size garage w/secure storage. Desirable Issaquah School District. Quick access to Hwy's I-90 and 202 and local shopping. This is a NO PET unit. Low Utilities-$100 extra-water/sewer.

$35 adult app fee
Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2495.00.
This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. No refund of app fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2395.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2495.00,
Available 5/14/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.

Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5474549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

