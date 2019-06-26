25235 SE Klahanie Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/350fe9005e ---- Sundance community condo featuring gas fireplace, covered parking and master with walk in closet. Well appointed and inviting living areas with open floor plan. Private deck and storage backs up to green belt. Community clubhouse, fitness room and pool plus all of Klahanie's amenities including trails, shopping, and dining. Close to Challenger Elementary school and Beaver Lake Middle School. Water, sewer and garbage included with rent. To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, email SJA@email.showmojo.com, or apply online at https://showmojo.com/l/350fe9005e. $50 move in fee. Up to 2 cats or dogs on a case by case basis with additional $500 security deposit per pet. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.