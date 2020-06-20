All apartments in Klahanie
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

24548 SE 46th Terrace

24548 Southeast 46th Terrace · (425) 369-4955
Location

24548 Southeast 46th Terrace, Klahanie, WA 98029

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 24548 SE 46th Terrace · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2870 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Story Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now. Built in 2012 and located in the Issaquah school district, directly across the street from Pacific Cascade Middle school, this home is in a prime location with easy access to schools, community parks, shopping and I-90. Great room floor plan with 4 bedrooms, and a bonus room plus 5th bedroom on top floor. Beautiful hardwoods throughout most of the home.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and yard maintenance. NO smoking and no pets (firm). $40 application fees per adult and apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kcLzBSU--rbfqUKQMfZY-44x-fMIEc44/view?usp=sharing

(RLNE5831815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24548 SE 46th Terrace have any available units?
24548 SE 46th Terrace has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24548 SE 46th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
24548 SE 46th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24548 SE 46th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 24548 SE 46th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Klahanie.
Does 24548 SE 46th Terrace offer parking?
No, 24548 SE 46th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 24548 SE 46th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24548 SE 46th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24548 SE 46th Terrace have a pool?
No, 24548 SE 46th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 24548 SE 46th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 24548 SE 46th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 24548 SE 46th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 24548 SE 46th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24548 SE 46th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 24548 SE 46th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
