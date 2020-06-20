24548 SE 46th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Story Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now. Built in 2012 and located in the Issaquah school district, directly across the street from Pacific Cascade Middle school, this home is in a prime location with easy access to schools, community parks, shopping and I-90. Great room floor plan with 4 bedrooms, and a bonus room plus 5th bedroom on top floor. Beautiful hardwoods throughout most of the home.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and yard maintenance. NO smoking and no pets (firm). $40 application fees per adult and apply at www.tagrealtywa.com



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kcLzBSU--rbfqUKQMfZY-44x-fMIEc44/view?usp=sharing



(RLNE5831815)