All apartments in Kent
Find more places like CityZen Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
CityZen Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:02 PM

CityZen Commons

Open Now until 6pm
10925 SE 259th St · (253) 246-1167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
* Limited Time Leasing Special: GET UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE & REDUCED $99 MOVE IN FEE! * Reach out to our leasing team for details.
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA 98030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit E103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit M205 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit U102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit S201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit G102 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CityZen Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Come home from the hustle and bustle of life and unwind at CityZen Commons, a quiet urban oasis in in the heart of Kent, Washington. Our recently renovated, pet friendly apartment community provides residents with unmatched customer service, thoughtfully designed amenities, and beautiful and bright one and two bedroom apartment units at a competitive price point.

Our spacious apartments feature redesigned interiors with tasteful details such as hardwood style flooring, updated lighting packages, and contemporary kitchens with modern cabinetry, new countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, every apartment boasts an in-unit washer and dryer, ample closet space, and a spacious private patio or balcony. Take a dip in our pool on a hot summer day or work out in our fitness center, you’ll never want to leave this urban oasis. With a fenced in Bark Park and lush shaded grounds, even your four-legged friends will love living at CityZen Commons.

While CityZen Commons may fe

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per apartment
fee: $200 per apartment
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Exotic animals.
Parking Details: Assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CityZen Commons have any available units?
CityZen Commons has 18 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does CityZen Commons have?
Some of CityZen Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CityZen Commons currently offering any rent specials?
CityZen Commons is offering the following rent specials: * Limited Time Leasing Special: GET UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE & REDUCED $99 MOVE IN FEE! * Reach out to our leasing team for details.
Is CityZen Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, CityZen Commons is pet friendly.
Does CityZen Commons offer parking?
Yes, CityZen Commons offers parking.
Does CityZen Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CityZen Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CityZen Commons have a pool?
Yes, CityZen Commons has a pool.
Does CityZen Commons have accessible units?
Yes, CityZen Commons has accessible units.
Does CityZen Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CityZen Commons has units with dishwashers.
Interested in CityZen Commons?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity