Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access package receiving

Come home from the hustle and bustle of life and unwind at CityZen Commons, a quiet urban oasis in in the heart of Kent, Washington. Our recently renovated, pet friendly apartment community provides residents with unmatched customer service, thoughtfully designed amenities, and beautiful and bright one and two bedroom apartment units at a competitive price point.



Our spacious apartments feature redesigned interiors with tasteful details such as hardwood style flooring, updated lighting packages, and contemporary kitchens with modern cabinetry, new countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, every apartment boasts an in-unit washer and dryer, ample closet space, and a spacious private patio or balcony. Take a dip in our pool on a hot summer day or work out in our fitness center, you’ll never want to leave this urban oasis. With a fenced in Bark Park and lush shaded grounds, even your four-legged friends will love living at CityZen Commons.



While CityZen Commons may fe