Home
/
Kent, WA
/
26215 116th Ave SE #A-104
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

26215 116th Ave SE #A-104

26215 116th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26215 116th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful updated 2 bedroom condo in the heart of East Hill Kent - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/CFLppY6XcuU
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/d92f2c60f2
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Beautiful home in highly desired private community
- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace
- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space
- Full size washer and dryer inside the home
- Private back patio with an attached storage unit
- Designated parking including a covered carport
- Access to community amenities such as playground and swimming pool
- Moments away from Downtown Kent, with easy access to freeways
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 have any available units?
26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 have?
Some of 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 currently offering any rent specials?
26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 pet-friendly?
No, 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 offer parking?
Yes, 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 offers parking.
Does 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 have a pool?
Yes, 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 has a pool.
Does 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 have accessible units?
No, 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26215 116th Ave SE #A-104 does not have units with dishwashers.

