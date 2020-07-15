All apartments in Kalama
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1010 ASHLAND ST

1010 Ashland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Ashland Street, Kalama, WA 98625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1010 ASHLAND ST Available 08/10/20 Cute Quiet Kalama Neighborhood - We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records.
There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.
While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after relocking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitization of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE2798651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 ASHLAND ST have any available units?
1010 ASHLAND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kalama, WA.
What amenities does 1010 ASHLAND ST have?
Some of 1010 ASHLAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 ASHLAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1010 ASHLAND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 ASHLAND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 ASHLAND ST is pet friendly.
Does 1010 ASHLAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1010 ASHLAND ST offers parking.
Does 1010 ASHLAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 ASHLAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 ASHLAND ST have a pool?
No, 1010 ASHLAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1010 ASHLAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1010 ASHLAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 ASHLAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 ASHLAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 ASHLAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 ASHLAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
