226 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA
Issaquah is home to the Cougar Mountain Zoo, which provides sanctuary for several endangered species from around the world including macaws, wallabies, camelids,the only Bengal tigers in Washington, and, of course, cougars.
Just a few miles east of Seattle, Issaquah provides an idyllic locale for those who want to participate in the Seattle way of life but don't want to live within city limits. With a massive population boom in recent years, Issaquah has become a great place to rub elbows with some of the athletes and artists who call the greater-Seattle area their home. Issaquah has become one of the top destinations in the Pacific Northwest for those on the move.
Finding an apartment in Issaquah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.