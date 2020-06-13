226 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Talus
11 Units Available
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Issaquah
11 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Greenwood Point
12 Units Available
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1130 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Gilman
4 Units Available
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Greenwood Point
2 Units Available
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gilman
3 Units Available
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Gilman
2 Units Available
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Issaquah
1 Unit Available
23399 SE 52nd St
23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4290 sqft
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Squak Mountain
1 Unit Available
365 Indigo Place NW
365 Indigo Place Northwest, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2560 sqft
365 Indigo Place NW Available 07/01/20 Wonderful bright home at high at the end of cul-de-sac with lake view - Four bedrooms upstairs. Spacious bonus room with vaulted ceilings. Master 5 piece bathroom with double sinks and separate shower.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
240 SE Donnelly Ln
240 Southeast Donnelly Lane, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1090 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1913 Historic Cozy Cottage is a jewel & won't last on market long! 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice storage and lots of off street parking. Fenced flat lot sets up with partial city view at back through tree lined belt of privacy.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Talus
1 Unit Available
501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw
501 Wilderness Park Drive Northwest, Issaquah, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2800 sqft
Pristine Luxury 5 Bedroom Home in Issaquah Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Issaquah Highlands
1 Unit Available
1011 10th Ave NE
1011 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
1804 sqft
Issaquah Townhome at the Brownstone - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1eabfa051 The Brownstone in Issaquah Highlands Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Issaquah
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
15 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24548 SE 46th Terrace
24548 Southeast 46th Terrace, Klahanie, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2870 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Storey Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22914 SE 41st Place
22914 Southeast 41st Place, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2280 sqft
22914 SE 41st Place Available 07/01/20 Privacy and quiet single family house - This home features 3 Bedrooms and an office and large bonus room. Hardwood floors, gas stove, fireplace and skylight.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
23008 SE 48th St
23008 Southeast 48th Street, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-level Home in Sammamish - Bed 2.5 Bath 1720 sq ft tri-level home with 35,719 sf lot. This home features a formal living room with picture window and wood burning fireplace. Dining with built-ins and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Issaquah
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
City Guide for Issaquah, WA

Issaquah is home to the Cougar Mountain Zoo, which provides sanctuary for several endangered species from around the world including macaws, wallabies, camelids,the only Bengal tigers in Washington, and, of course, cougars.

Just a few miles east of Seattle, Issaquah provides an idyllic locale for those who want to participate in the Seattle way of life but don't want to live within city limits. With a massive population boom in recent years, Issaquah has become a great place to rub elbows with some of the athletes and artists who call the greater-Seattle area their home. Issaquah has become one of the top destinations in the Pacific Northwest for those on the move.

Having trouble with Craigslist Issaquah? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Issaquah, WA

Finding an apartment in Issaquah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

