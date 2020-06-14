Apartment List
/
WA
/
issaquah
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Issaquah renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
North Issaquah
21 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
29 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Talus
11 Units Available
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Issaquah
11 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Greenwood Point
12 Units Available
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1130 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Gilman
4 Units Available
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Greenwood Point
2 Units Available
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gilman
3 Units Available
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Gilman
2 Units Available
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St. S.
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1178 sqft
Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Issaquah
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
15 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.
Results within 5 miles of Issaquah
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Woodridge
6 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Idylwood
15 Units Available
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,650
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Crossroads
26 Units Available
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,237
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
21 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Northeast Bellevue
36 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
City Guide for Issaquah, WA

Issaquah is home to the Cougar Mountain Zoo, which provides sanctuary for several endangered species from around the world including macaws, wallabies, camelids,the only Bengal tigers in Washington, and, of course, cougars.

Just a few miles east of Seattle, Issaquah provides an idyllic locale for those who want to participate in the Seattle way of life but don't want to live within city limits. With a massive population boom in recent years, Issaquah has become a great place to rub elbows with some of the athletes and artists who call the greater-Seattle area their home. Issaquah has become one of the top destinations in the Pacific Northwest for those on the move.

Having trouble with Craigslist Issaquah? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Issaquah, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Issaquah renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIssaquah 3 BedroomsIssaquah Accessible ApartmentsIssaquah Apartments with Balcony
Issaquah Apartments with GarageIssaquah Apartments with GymIssaquah Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIssaquah Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Apartments with PoolIssaquah Apartments with Washer-DryerIssaquah Dog Friendly ApartmentsIssaquah Furnished ApartmentsIssaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College