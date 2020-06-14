164 Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA with gym
Issaquah is home to the Cougar Mountain Zoo, which provides sanctuary for several endangered species from around the world including macaws, wallabies, camelids,the only Bengal tigers in Washington, and, of course, cougars.
Just a few miles east of Seattle, Issaquah provides an idyllic locale for those who want to participate in the Seattle way of life but don't want to live within city limits. With a massive population boom in recent years, Issaquah has become a great place to rub elbows with some of the athletes and artists who call the greater-Seattle area their home. Issaquah has become one of the top destinations in the Pacific Northwest for those on the move.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Issaquah renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.