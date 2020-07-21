4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE

Amenities

This Ground Floor Condo features an Updated and Bright Kitchen with Brand New Flooring and a Tile Backsplash. Living room with Gas Fireplace and beautiful view of the Grounds. A Large Master Bedroom with a wall of Closet space, and On-Suite Bathroom, two additional Bedrooms and another Full Bath round out the rooms. Unit also includes in unit Washer and Dryer, and access to Community Clubouse with a Pool, Hot Tub/ Spa, and Tennis Court! All Pets are Welcome and will love the Expansive Community outdoor space as well as the short walk to Meerwood Park and Timberland Park Trail, as well as Lake Sammamish State Park just minutes away. This condo is located just Minutes from I-90 and Downtown Issaquah, meaning a Quick Commute to Bellevue, Kirkland, and Seattle. Water, Sewer & Garbage included in rent.



OUR REQUIREMENTS



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,600 | Non-Smoking property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats Allowed, 2 Max., (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay utilities (Electric & Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,200, Security Deposit $2,200 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease).



