Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 AM

4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE

4717 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4717 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This Ground Floor Condo features an Updated and Bright Kitchen with Brand New Flooring and a Tile Backsplash. Living room with Gas Fireplace and beautiful view of the Grounds. A Large Master Bedroom with a wall of Closet space, and On-Suite Bathroom, two additional Bedrooms and another Full Bath round out the rooms. Unit also includes in unit Washer and Dryer, and access to Community Clubouse with a Pool, Hot Tub/ Spa, and Tennis Court! All Pets are Welcome and will love the Expansive Community outdoor space as well as the short walk to Meerwood Park and Timberland Park Trail, as well as Lake Sammamish State Park just minutes away. This condo is located just Minutes from I-90 and Downtown Issaquah, meaning a Quick Commute to Bellevue, Kirkland, and Seattle. Water, Sewer & Garbage included in rent.

OUR REQUIREMENTS

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,600 | Non-Smoking property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats Allowed, 2 Max., (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay utilities (Electric & Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,200, Security Deposit $2,200 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease).

Amenities: Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Hot Tub/Spa, Pets Allowed, Extra Storage, Community Pool, Seperate Oven, Gas Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have any available units?
4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have?
Some of 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE currently offering any rent specials?
4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE is pet friendly.
Does 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE offer parking?
No, 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not offer parking.
Does 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have a pool?
Yes, 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE has a pool.
Does 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have accessible units?
No, 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4717 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not have units with air conditioning.
