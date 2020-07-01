All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1693 NE Juneberry St

1693 Northeast Juneberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1693 Northeast Juneberry Street, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1693 NE Juneberry St Available 05/15/20 Available Soon! Spacious townhome in Desirable Issaquah Highlands! - This spacious townhouse in Issaquah Highlands features two large bedrooms with ensuite baths. Main master with beautiful view and two walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry. Main level has sunken living room with cozy gas fireplace and deck. Kitchen with gas cook top, closet pantry, dining area and half bath. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room. Close to parks, shopping and schools. One car attached garage and additional street parking.

SQFT: 1543

YEAR BUILT: 2003

COUNTY:King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah

ELEMENTARY: Grand Ridge
JUNIOR HIGH/MIDDLE: Pacific Cascade
HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah High

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERM: 12 Months

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a dog with owner approval and additional pet deposit. $250.00 pet deposit per pet. limit one. Pet screening fee may apply.

INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer and Lawncare

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2150
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4120780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1693 NE Juneberry St have any available units?
1693 NE Juneberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1693 NE Juneberry St have?
Some of 1693 NE Juneberry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1693 NE Juneberry St currently offering any rent specials?
1693 NE Juneberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 NE Juneberry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1693 NE Juneberry St is pet friendly.
Does 1693 NE Juneberry St offer parking?
Yes, 1693 NE Juneberry St offers parking.
Does 1693 NE Juneberry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1693 NE Juneberry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 NE Juneberry St have a pool?
No, 1693 NE Juneberry St does not have a pool.
Does 1693 NE Juneberry St have accessible units?
No, 1693 NE Juneberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 NE Juneberry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1693 NE Juneberry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1693 NE Juneberry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1693 NE Juneberry St does not have units with air conditioning.

