Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

1693 NE Juneberry St Available 05/15/20 Available Soon! Spacious townhome in Desirable Issaquah Highlands! - This spacious townhouse in Issaquah Highlands features two large bedrooms with ensuite baths. Main master with beautiful view and two walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry. Main level has sunken living room with cozy gas fireplace and deck. Kitchen with gas cook top, closet pantry, dining area and half bath. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room. Close to parks, shopping and schools. One car attached garage and additional street parking.



SQFT: 1543



YEAR BUILT: 2003



COUNTY:King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah



ELEMENTARY: Grand Ridge

JUNIOR HIGH/MIDDLE: Pacific Cascade

HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah High



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERM: 12 Months



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a dog with owner approval and additional pet deposit. $250.00 pet deposit per pet. limit one. Pet screening fee may apply.



INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer and Lawncare



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2150

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4120780)