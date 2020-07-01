Amenities
1693 NE Juneberry St Available 05/15/20 Available Soon! Spacious townhome in Desirable Issaquah Highlands! - This spacious townhouse in Issaquah Highlands features two large bedrooms with ensuite baths. Main master with beautiful view and two walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry. Main level has sunken living room with cozy gas fireplace and deck. Kitchen with gas cook top, closet pantry, dining area and half bath. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room. Close to parks, shopping and schools. One car attached garage and additional street parking.
SQFT: 1543
YEAR BUILT: 2003
COUNTY:King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah
ELEMENTARY: Grand Ridge
JUNIOR HIGH/MIDDLE: Pacific Cascade
HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah High
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
LEASE TERM: 12 Months
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a dog with owner approval and additional pet deposit. $250.00 pet deposit per pet. limit one. Pet screening fee may apply.
INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer and Lawncare
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2150
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
No Cats Allowed
