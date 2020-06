Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3009 NE 95th St Available 04/10/20 REFRESHED Single Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fully Fenced Backyard - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is ideal for those that need single story living. Soaring vaults in the living room, dining room and master bedroom. Its been newly updated with brand new appliances, flooring, paint and carpet.



Fantastic walk-in shower in master bathroom w/ double doors to patio off master bedroom.



The beautiful home nestled in the back of the established neighborhood of Maple Gate. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and fully fenced. Entire neighborhood shows pride of ownership.



Please contact our office for a viewing.



*Security Deposit includes a $600 non refundable cleaning fee.



**Pets upon approval and will include and extra security deposit and/or fee.



***$199 Move in Fee



Schools:



Elementary - Sara J Anderson

Middle - Gaiser

High - Skyview



Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.



By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



www.personalpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE4828801)