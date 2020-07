Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HIgh Bank Waterfront - Peaceful private high bank waterfront is located off a private gravel road. The beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan comes with large windows for stunning views of the Sound, Cascades & Mt Baker from every angle. Home comes with hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, large open kitchen not to mention the large deck. Landscaping included with the rent. Pets negotiable with owner approval & deposit.



(RLNE4340782)