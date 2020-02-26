33987 Hood Canal Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3-bedroom home on Hood canal with beach access! - Come home to peace and serenity in this gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2 bath high bank waterfront home on Hood Canal. This home has the perfect balance of function and elegance. Home features spacious floor plan, fireplace, Central air and heat, garage, washer/dryer, kitchen with island and bar, and amazing views throughout. Home has been updated with new paint and carpeting in Master. Master bed has connected master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Beautifully landscaped grounds boast mature fruit trees, large back deck for entertaining and staircase down to beach. Pets negotiable. Tenant must carry insurance and submit an application. Contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com today to schedule a showing!



