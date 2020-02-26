All apartments in Hansville
Find more places like 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hansville, WA
/
33987 Hood Canal Drive NE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

33987 Hood Canal Drive NE

33987 Hood Canal Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

33987 Hood Canal Drive Northeast, Hansville, WA 98346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-bedroom home on Hood canal with beach access! - Come home to peace and serenity in this gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2 bath high bank waterfront home on Hood Canal. This home has the perfect balance of function and elegance. Home features spacious floor plan, fireplace, Central air and heat, garage, washer/dryer, kitchen with island and bar, and amazing views throughout. Home has been updated with new paint and carpeting in Master. Master bed has connected master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Beautifully landscaped grounds boast mature fruit trees, large back deck for entertaining and staircase down to beach. Pets negotiable. Tenant must carry insurance and submit an application. Contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5347346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE have any available units?
33987 Hood Canal Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hansville, WA.
What amenities does 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE have?
Some of 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
33987 Hood Canal Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE offers parking.
Does 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE have a pool?
No, 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33987 Hood Canal Drive NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WASilverdale, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAMountlake Terrace, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Stickney, WAMarysville, WABothell West, WABremerton, WAKenmore, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College