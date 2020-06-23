All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

7714 Insel Avenue

7714 Insel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7714 Insel Avenue, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
7714 Insel Avenue Available 12/01/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rambler walking distance to Downtown Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler is located walking distance from Downtown Gig Harbor. The home is approx. 1,398 sq. ft. and offers an open floor plan. The kitchen has an eating bar and the 2nd living room has a gas fireplace. The dining room opens to a deck and the fully fenced backyard. There is an attached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. The home is located minutes from HWY 16 access and downtown Gig Harbor. No Smoking and One Small Dog Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

7714 Insel Avenue
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,700.00/ month
Deposit: $1,600.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available December 1st
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4943371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Insel Avenue have any available units?
7714 Insel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 7714 Insel Avenue have?
Some of 7714 Insel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Insel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Insel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Insel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 Insel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7714 Insel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7714 Insel Avenue offers parking.
Does 7714 Insel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7714 Insel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Insel Avenue have a pool?
No, 7714 Insel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7714 Insel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7714 Insel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Insel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7714 Insel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7714 Insel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7714 Insel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
