Amenities
7714 Insel Avenue Available 12/01/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rambler walking distance to Downtown Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler is located walking distance from Downtown Gig Harbor. The home is approx. 1,398 sq. ft. and offers an open floor plan. The kitchen has an eating bar and the 2nd living room has a gas fireplace. The dining room opens to a deck and the fully fenced backyard. There is an attached 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. The home is located minutes from HWY 16 access and downtown Gig Harbor. No Smoking and One Small Dog Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
7714 Insel Avenue
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1,700.00/ month
Deposit: $1,600.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available December 1st
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4943371)