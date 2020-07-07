All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 4618 Salmon Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
4618 Salmon Creek Lane
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4618 Salmon Creek Lane

4618 Salmon Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4618 Salmon Creek Lane, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rosedale-Hunt

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom North Creek Estate home - Located on a cul de sac is this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 story home. The kitchen features solid quartz counters, new stainless appliances, lots of storage space and a large island. The kitchen opens to an eating area and living space. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and access to the back yard. There is a spacious master suite with a 5 piece spa like bathroom. The home offers 3 additional bedrooms and a large utility room. Outside is a beautiful fully fenced backyard with a large patio for entertaining. There is a 2 car attached garage. This home is a must see. No smoking and Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

4618 Salmon Creek Lane
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $2,750.00/ month
Deposit: $2,650.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5034503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Salmon Creek Lane have any available units?
4618 Salmon Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 4618 Salmon Creek Lane have?
Some of 4618 Salmon Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Salmon Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Salmon Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Salmon Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 Salmon Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4618 Salmon Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Salmon Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 4618 Salmon Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Salmon Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Salmon Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 4618 Salmon Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Salmon Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4618 Salmon Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Salmon Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Salmon Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 Salmon Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 Salmon Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGig Harbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gig Harbor Apartments with GymsGig Harbor Apartments with Pools
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WA
Pacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College