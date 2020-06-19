400 7th Ave

Amenities

• Open to Applications • - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island. This home is located in a cove off Hale Passage in Puget Sound and has a beautiful view at all angles from the property with carport parking and plenty of driveway space for an RV or boat parking & boat docking. The landscape has a sprinkler irrigation system installed for easy use and shed for extra storage. This amazing home offers 2 bd, 2.5 ba, with approx. 1,400 SQ FT w/beautiful hardwood flooring, carpet, updated Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, great-room w/fireplace, mudd room w/shelving and skylight w/access to the deck, separate dining area with built-in shelving and access to deck, upgraded washer and dryer stackable set, nice size bedrooms, walk-in closets, and beautifully finished bathrooms. All bedrooms have beautiful views of the water.



Rent: $2,995.00

Security Deposit: $3,000.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home is equipped with Air Conditioning.



Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



This property is located on Septic and Well Water. Rules and regulations will apply. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



