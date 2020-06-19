All apartments in Fox Island
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

400 7th Ave

400 7th Ave · (253) 537-6500
Location

400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA 98333
Fox Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400 7th Ave · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
• Open to Applications • - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island. This home is located in a cove off Hale Passage in Puget Sound and has a beautiful view at all angles from the property with carport parking and plenty of driveway space for an RV or boat parking & boat docking. The landscape has a sprinkler irrigation system installed for easy use and shed for extra storage. This amazing home offers 2 bd, 2.5 ba, with approx. 1,400 SQ FT w/beautiful hardwood flooring, carpet, updated Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, great-room w/fireplace, mudd room w/shelving and skylight w/access to the deck, separate dining area with built-in shelving and access to deck, upgraded washer and dryer stackable set, nice size bedrooms, walk-in closets, and beautifully finished bathrooms. All bedrooms have beautiful views of the water.

Rent: $2,995.00
Security Deposit: $3,000.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home is equipped with Air Conditioning.

Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

This property is located on Septic and Well Water. Rules and regulations will apply. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5776310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 7th Ave have any available units?
400 7th Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 7th Ave have?
Some of 400 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
400 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 400 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 400 7th Ave does offer parking.
Does 400 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 400 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 400 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 400 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 400 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 7th Ave has units with air conditioning.
