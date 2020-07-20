All apartments in Fircrest
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

358 Del Monte

358 Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

358 Del Monte Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
358 Del Monte Available 05/01/19 Charming 2 bedroom house in Fircrest - Charming 2 bedroom house in Fircrest
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, gas heat, a fully fenced backyard, partially covered deck, and garden shed. The kitchen has stainless appliances, flat top stove and refrigerator and the living room has a cozy fireplace. There are washer dry hook ups and a one car garage and lots of off street parking, easy freeway access, located in the heart of Fircrest right off Regents Blvd close to University Place and Tacoma. No Smoking and a Cat or a small dog (under 30 pounds) are negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

358 Del Monte Ave
Fircrest, WA 98466

Rent: $1,575.00/mo
Deposit: $1,475.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00
12 mo lease available

Available May 1, 2019
Currently Occupied
Call for showing
McNally Management
253-858-7368

(RLNE4051316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Del Monte have any available units?
358 Del Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fircrest, WA.
What amenities does 358 Del Monte have?
Some of 358 Del Monte's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Del Monte currently offering any rent specials?
358 Del Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Del Monte pet-friendly?
Yes, 358 Del Monte is pet friendly.
Does 358 Del Monte offer parking?
Yes, 358 Del Monte offers parking.
Does 358 Del Monte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Del Monte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Del Monte have a pool?
No, 358 Del Monte does not have a pool.
Does 358 Del Monte have accessible units?
No, 358 Del Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Del Monte have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 Del Monte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Del Monte have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 Del Monte does not have units with air conditioning.
