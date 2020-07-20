Amenities

358 Del Monte Available 05/01/19 Charming 2 bedroom house in Fircrest

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, gas heat, a fully fenced backyard, partially covered deck, and garden shed. The kitchen has stainless appliances, flat top stove and refrigerator and the living room has a cozy fireplace. There are washer dry hook ups and a one car garage and lots of off street parking, easy freeway access, located in the heart of Fircrest right off Regents Blvd close to University Place and Tacoma. No Smoking and a Cat or a small dog (under 30 pounds) are negotiable.

358 Del Monte Ave

Fircrest, WA 98466



Rent: $1,575.00/mo

Deposit: $1,475.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00

12 mo lease available



Available May 1, 2019

Currently Occupied

Call for showing

McNally Management

253-858-7368



(RLNE4051316)