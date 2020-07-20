Amenities
358 Del Monte Available 05/01/19 Charming 2 bedroom house in Fircrest
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, gas heat, a fully fenced backyard, partially covered deck, and garden shed. The kitchen has stainless appliances, flat top stove and refrigerator and the living room has a cozy fireplace. There are washer dry hook ups and a one car garage and lots of off street parking, easy freeway access, located in the heart of Fircrest right off Regents Blvd close to University Place and Tacoma. No Smoking and a Cat or a small dog (under 30 pounds) are negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
358 Del Monte Ave
Fircrest, WA 98466
Rent: $1,575.00/mo
Deposit: $1,475.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00
12 mo lease available
Available May 1, 2019
Currently Occupied
Call for showing
McNally Management
253-858-7368
