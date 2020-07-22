All apartments in Fircrest
1481 Rainier Court 3

1481 Rainier Court · No Longer Available
Location

1481 Rainier Court, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Private Condo-like Living w/Carport, WD, and more - Property Id: 257043

This private 4-plex offers upgraded, condo-like living in the pleasant small town of Fircrest. It is centrally located between Tacoma, Lakewood, JBLM and University Place. I5 and Hwy 16, within 10 minutes. Shopping is less than 5 minutes away and includes Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Home Goods, Starbucks, Safeway, etc. Parks, including Chambers Bay, are within 10 minutes with walking paths, golf, and amazing Puget Sound views. Easy online application process and convenient free electronic rent payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257043
Property Id 257043

(RLNE5687647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 Rainier Court 3 have any available units?
What amenities does 1481 Rainier Court 3 have?
Is 1481 Rainier Court 3 currently offering any rent specials?
Is 1481 Rainier Court 3 pet-friendly?
Does 1481 Rainier Court 3 offer parking?
Does 1481 Rainier Court 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Does 1481 Rainier Court 3 have a pool?
Does 1481 Rainier Court 3 have accessible units?
Does 1481 Rainier Court 3 have units with dishwashers?
Does 1481 Rainier Court 3 have units with air conditioning?
