1481 Rainier Court 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Private Condo-like Living w/Carport, WD, and more - Property Id: 257043



This private 4-plex offers upgraded, condo-like living in the pleasant small town of Fircrest. It is centrally located between Tacoma, Lakewood, JBLM and University Place. I5 and Hwy 16, within 10 minutes. Shopping is less than 5 minutes away and includes Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Home Goods, Starbucks, Safeway, etc. Parks, including Chambers Bay, are within 10 minutes with walking paths, golf, and amazing Puget Sound views. Easy online application process and convenient free electronic rent payment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257043

Property Id 257043



(RLNE5687647)