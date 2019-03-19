1332 Berkeley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rambler in Fircrest. - Enjoy single level living in this 3 bedroom 2+ bath home with Fircrest amenities and University Place School District! Well Maintained 1850 sq ft home has partial hardwood floors, exquisite kitchen, multiple skylights, huge master suite with fireplace and separate bonus room. Gas forced air furnace. The large back yard and rear deck ideal for those who like entertaining. Outbuildings for extra storage. Washer dryer included Short term lease and fully furnished lease options available! Contact to schedule showing today!



Richard@havenrent.com



#3006



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4522887)