1332 Berkeley Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1332 Berkeley Ave

1332 Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Berkeley Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rambler in Fircrest. - Enjoy single level living in this 3 bedroom 2+ bath home with Fircrest amenities and University Place School District! Well Maintained 1850 sq ft home has partial hardwood floors, exquisite kitchen, multiple skylights, huge master suite with fireplace and separate bonus room. Gas forced air furnace. The large back yard and rear deck ideal for those who like entertaining. Outbuildings for extra storage. Washer dryer included Short term lease and fully furnished lease options available! Contact to schedule showing today!

Richard@havenrent.com

#3006

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4522887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Berkeley Ave have any available units?
1332 Berkeley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fircrest, WA.
What amenities does 1332 Berkeley Ave have?
Some of 1332 Berkeley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Berkeley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Berkeley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Berkeley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Berkeley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fircrest.
Does 1332 Berkeley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1332 Berkeley Ave does offer parking.
Does 1332 Berkeley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 Berkeley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Berkeley Ave have a pool?
No, 1332 Berkeley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Berkeley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1332 Berkeley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Berkeley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 Berkeley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 Berkeley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 Berkeley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
