6019 20th St E

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Fife - Application Pending:
This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a large lot. Beautiful new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen and appliances complete this wonderful, old charm home. Large living room would be great for entertaining. Separate dining room brings a nice complete touch to the home. There is a laundry room/mud room off the back entry of the home. There is one bedroom located downstairs with the bathroom.
Upstairs you will find a generously large master bedroom with a separate area that could be used as an additional closet space or nursery. The third bedroom is also located upstairs.
Shed is not included.
Professional landscaping required @ $100 per month. Sewer service is $50 flat fee per month.
James@Havenrent.com
#1098
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5484572)