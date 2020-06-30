All apartments in Fife
Find more places like 6019 20th St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fife, WA
/
6019 20th St E
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

6019 20th St E

6019 20th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fife
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6019 20th Street East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Fife - Application Pending:

This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a large lot. Beautiful new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen and appliances complete this wonderful, old charm home. Large living room would be great for entertaining. Separate dining room brings a nice complete touch to the home. There is a laundry room/mud room off the back entry of the home. There is one bedroom located downstairs with the bathroom.
Upstairs you will find a generously large master bedroom with a separate area that could be used as an additional closet space or nursery. The third bedroom is also located upstairs.

Shed is not included.

Professional landscaping required @ $100 per month. Sewer service is $50 flat fee per month.

James@Havenrent.com

#1098

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 20th St E have any available units?
6019 20th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
Is 6019 20th St E currently offering any rent specials?
6019 20th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 20th St E pet-friendly?
No, 6019 20th St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fife.
Does 6019 20th St E offer parking?
No, 6019 20th St E does not offer parking.
Does 6019 20th St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 20th St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 20th St E have a pool?
No, 6019 20th St E does not have a pool.
Does 6019 20th St E have accessible units?
No, 6019 20th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 20th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 20th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 20th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6019 20th St E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E
Fife, WA 98424
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Revive
2341 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424

Similar Pages

Fife 1 BedroomsFife 2 Bedrooms
Fife Apartments with Washer-DryerFife Dog Friendly Apartments
Fife Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College