6019 20th St E

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Fife - Application Pending:



This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a large lot. Beautiful new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen and appliances complete this wonderful, old charm home. Large living room would be great for entertaining. Separate dining room brings a nice complete touch to the home. There is a laundry room/mud room off the back entry of the home. There is one bedroom located downstairs with the bathroom.

Upstairs you will find a generously large master bedroom with a separate area that could be used as an additional closet space or nursery. The third bedroom is also located upstairs.



Shed is not included.



Professional landscaping required @ $100 per month. Sewer service is $50 flat fee per month.



James@Havenrent.com



#1098



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5484572)