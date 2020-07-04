Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

4245 69th Ave Ct E Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bed with private yard! - Dont miss this fantastic 3 bed with separate office and super large bonus/media room and lg, fenced and private yard. Hardwood floors lead you to dining area and then to the spacious kitchen which opens to family room with gas fireplace or outside to lg patio and privacy hedge. Off the family room is a lg home office with French doors. Upstairs is spacious bedrooms including gorgeous master with master en-suite. Skylights in hall bath for added light. Easy access for commuting and yet fantastic quiet neighborhood.



(RLNE5696639)