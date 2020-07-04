All apartments in Fife
Find more places like 4245 69th Ave Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fife, WA
/
4245 69th Ave Ct E
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4245 69th Ave Ct E

4245 69th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fife
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4245 69th Avenue Court East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
4245 69th Ave Ct E Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bed with private yard! - Dont miss this fantastic 3 bed with separate office and super large bonus/media room and lg, fenced and private yard. Hardwood floors lead you to dining area and then to the spacious kitchen which opens to family room with gas fireplace or outside to lg patio and privacy hedge. Off the family room is a lg home office with French doors. Upstairs is spacious bedrooms including gorgeous master with master en-suite. Skylights in hall bath for added light. Easy access for commuting and yet fantastic quiet neighborhood.

(RLNE5696639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 69th Ave Ct E have any available units?
4245 69th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 4245 69th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 4245 69th Ave Ct E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 69th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
4245 69th Ave Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 69th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 69th Ave Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 4245 69th Ave Ct E offer parking?
No, 4245 69th Ave Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 4245 69th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 69th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 69th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 4245 69th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 4245 69th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 4245 69th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 69th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 69th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4245 69th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4245 69th Ave Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E
Fife, WA 98424
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Revive
2341 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424

Similar Pages

Fife 1 BedroomsFife 2 Bedrooms
Fife Apartments with Washer-DryerFife Dog Friendly Apartments
Fife Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College