in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments hot tub package receiving on-site laundry carport

Formerly known as The Retreat at Maple.



Some take to big crowds in small places. But not you. Kick up your feet in up to 1,500 square feet at our Federal Way apartments. Entertain or wind down in our stylish social lounge, and stretch your legs strolling the grounds through small hills, tall trees and open space.



Tuck away from the big city buzz with easy access to Tacoma, Seattle and major shopping centers. Here at The Sunset 320, you get more room to live.