Federal Way, WA
418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7

418 South 325th Place · No Longer Available
Location

418 South 325th Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Welcome Home! - Come Home to this Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Condo with Lots of Amenities! Community Features include Pool, Clubhouse, Hot Tub, Sauna, and Sports Court. Washer & Dryer included. Utilities included: Water, Sewer, and Trash. 1 assigned parking w/lots of guest parking spaces.

Rent: $1,195.00 and Deposit is $1,150.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets: max 1 pet total cat or dog must be 25lbs or less. Pet will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5319433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 have any available units?
418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 have?
Some of 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 currently offering any rent specials?
418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 is pet friendly.
Does 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 offer parking?
Yes, 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 offers parking.
Does 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 have a pool?
Yes, 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 has a pool.
Does 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 have accessible units?
No, 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7 does not have units with dishwashers.
