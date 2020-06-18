418 S 325th Pl. Unit X7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly sauna

Welcome Home! - Come Home to this Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Condo with Lots of Amenities! Community Features include Pool, Clubhouse, Hot Tub, Sauna, and Sports Court. Washer & Dryer included. Utilities included: Water, Sewer, and Trash. 1 assigned parking w/lots of guest parking spaces.



Rent: $1,195.00 and Deposit is $1,150.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets: max 1 pet total cat or dog must be 25lbs or less. Pet will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



