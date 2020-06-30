Amenities

Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing online: https://showmojo.com/l/1cc5d460ce/408-s-323rd-st-apt-l5-federal-way-wa-98003 This newly redone, ground level 2BR/1BA features new paint, new carpet, new appliances, a wood burning fireplace, and a private patio. Conveniently located: 40 mins to DT Seattle, 35 mins to DT Bellevue, 20 mins to DT Tacoma. Two reserved parking spaces. Schools: Mirror Lake (K-6), Lakota (Middle), Beamer (High). Water/Sewer/Garbage included with rent. Tenant pays electric and cable bill. No Pets. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or service of notice, may result in denial of application. Bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, prior bankruptcy or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial.