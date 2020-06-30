All apartments in Federal Way
408 S 323rd St
408 S 323rd St

408 South 323rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 South 323rd Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing online: https://showmojo.com/l/1cc5d460ce/408-s-323rd-st-apt-l5-federal-way-wa-98003 This newly redone, ground level 2BR/1BA features new paint, new carpet, new appliances, a wood burning fireplace, and a private patio. Conveniently located: 40 mins to DT Seattle, 35 mins to DT Bellevue, 20 mins to DT Tacoma. Two reserved parking spaces. Schools: Mirror Lake (K-6), Lakota (Middle), Beamer (High). Water/Sewer/Garbage included with rent. Tenant pays electric and cable bill. No Pets. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or service of notice, may result in denial of application. Bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, prior bankruptcy or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S 323rd St have any available units?
408 S 323rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 S 323rd St have?
Some of 408 S 323rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 S 323rd St currently offering any rent specials?
408 S 323rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S 323rd St pet-friendly?
No, 408 S 323rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 408 S 323rd St offer parking?
Yes, 408 S 323rd St offers parking.
Does 408 S 323rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 S 323rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S 323rd St have a pool?
No, 408 S 323rd St does not have a pool.
Does 408 S 323rd St have accessible units?
No, 408 S 323rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S 323rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 S 323rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

