406 South West 356th St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel clubhouse

Easy access to Seattle or Tacoma I-5; Hwy-99 & Hwy-18. Every possible amenity you can think of is within 2 miles! Located 0.3 miles from Enterprise Elementary, one of the best Elementary School in the State! The Community Center, Library, Police Station, Costco, Winco, tons of places to dine and shop and the King County Aquatic Center & Wild Waves. Home has a corner jacuzzi tub in the bath,. Fully fenced yard, with RV parking & wired for a generator. Room for 6 cars. Outdoor kitchen with 400+SF. deck with stainless steel countertop. SHOWING BY OPEN HOUSE ONLY 5/19 1-3PM Availability: Home is presently occupied. Home will be available approx. July 1st. based on the Homeowners closing date of their new home. If you sign a lease to rent and the Homeowners purchase deal falls through, the Homeowner will pay you $1,000.00 to mitigate the inconvenience. Currently accepting applications from people who are interested. Renter pays all utilities