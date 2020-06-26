All apartments in Federal Way
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
406 South West 356th St
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:44 PM

406 South West 356th St

406 SW 356th St · No Longer Available
Location

406 SW 356th St, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Easy access to Seattle or Tacoma I-5; Hwy-99 & Hwy-18. Every possible amenity you can think of is within 2 miles! Located 0.3 miles from Enterprise Elementary, one of the best Elementary School in the State! The Community Center, Library, Police Station, Costco, Winco, tons of places to dine and shop and the King County Aquatic Center & Wild Waves. Home has a corner jacuzzi tub in the bath,. Fully fenced yard, with RV parking & wired for a generator. Room for 6 cars. Outdoor kitchen with 400+SF. deck with stainless steel countertop. SHOWING BY OPEN HOUSE ONLY 5/19 1-3PM Availability: Home is presently occupied. Home will be available approx. July 1st. based on the Homeowners closing date of their new home. If you sign a lease to rent and the Homeowners purchase deal falls through, the Homeowner will pay you $1,000.00 to mitigate the inconvenience. Currently accepting applications from people who are interested. Renter pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 South West 356th St have any available units?
406 South West 356th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 South West 356th St have?
Some of 406 South West 356th St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 South West 356th St currently offering any rent specials?
406 South West 356th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 South West 356th St pet-friendly?
No, 406 South West 356th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 406 South West 356th St offer parking?
Yes, 406 South West 356th St offers parking.
Does 406 South West 356th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 South West 356th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 South West 356th St have a pool?
No, 406 South West 356th St does not have a pool.
Does 406 South West 356th St have accessible units?
No, 406 South West 356th St does not have accessible units.
Does 406 South West 356th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 South West 356th St does not have units with dishwashers.
