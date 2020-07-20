3648 SW 328th St

Amenities

Updated Twin Lakes Home - Move in Ready! - Application Pending:



Beautiful updated home in the quiet Twin Lakes community. This home has a great floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. Home features updated kitchen, new carpet, spacious rooms, a large downstairs den, as well as double doors and a walk-in closets in the master that opens to your private deck. Enjoy your spacious fenced private backyard!



Single small pet considered with additional deposit.



Available April 5, 2019. Please do not disturb residents.



James@HavenRent.com



#934



(RLNE3869692)