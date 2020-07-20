All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

3648 SW 328th St

3648 Southwest 328th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3648 Southwest 328th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Twin Lakes Home - Move in Ready! - Application Pending:

Beautiful updated home in the quiet Twin Lakes community. This home has a great floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. Home features updated kitchen, new carpet, spacious rooms, a large downstairs den, as well as double doors and a walk-in closets in the master that opens to your private deck. Enjoy your spacious fenced private backyard!

Single small pet considered with additional deposit.

Available April 5, 2019. Please do not disturb residents.

James@HavenRent.com

#934

(RLNE3869692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 SW 328th St have any available units?
3648 SW 328th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 3648 SW 328th St have?
Some of 3648 SW 328th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 SW 328th St currently offering any rent specials?
3648 SW 328th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 SW 328th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3648 SW 328th St is pet friendly.
Does 3648 SW 328th St offer parking?
No, 3648 SW 328th St does not offer parking.
Does 3648 SW 328th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 SW 328th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 SW 328th St have a pool?
No, 3648 SW 328th St does not have a pool.
Does 3648 SW 328th St have accessible units?
No, 3648 SW 328th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 SW 328th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 SW 328th St does not have units with dishwashers.
