3533 SW 340th Street

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION- Federal way mobile-home - 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom w/2 car garage Avail NOW! - APPLICATION APPROVED- Welcome home to this double wide mobile home located close to everything. The living room is good size and the den is just off that area. Kitchen and dining room are together - dining room will hold a large table and six chairs easily. The master suite holds a king size bed and other furniture, dressing area with long closet and a 3/4 bathroom. 2nd bedroom and main bathroom are off the hallway. Washer and dryer hook up area near the back door with pantry space and extra storage. Rear deck with covered and ready for BBQ's and relaxing. A large two car garage with remote. RV pad behind the garage. Great parking area. Location is close to NE Tacoma and a Federal way address. Shopping, restaurants are around the corner. 15 min to Hwy I-5 for the commuter. Ready for move in April 16th. Please call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Terms are 1st months rent plus refundable Deposit $1700.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591

Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



