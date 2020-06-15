All apartments in Federal Way
3533 SW 340th Street

3533 Southwest 340th Street · (253) 261-7154
Location

3533 Southwest 340th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3533 SW 340th Street · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION- Federal way mobile-home - 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom w/2 car garage Avail NOW! - APPLICATION APPROVED- Welcome home to this double wide mobile home located close to everything. The living room is good size and the den is just off that area. Kitchen and dining room are together - dining room will hold a large table and six chairs easily. The master suite holds a king size bed and other furniture, dressing area with long closet and a 3/4 bathroom. 2nd bedroom and main bathroom are off the hallway. Washer and dryer hook up area near the back door with pantry space and extra storage. Rear deck with covered and ready for BBQ's and relaxing. A large two car garage with remote. RV pad behind the garage. Great parking area. Location is close to NE Tacoma and a Federal way address. Shopping, restaurants are around the corner. 15 min to Hwy I-5 for the commuter. Ready for move in April 16th. Please call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Terms are 1st months rent plus refundable Deposit $1700.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4011815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 SW 340th Street have any available units?
3533 SW 340th Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 SW 340th Street have?
Some of 3533 SW 340th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 SW 340th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3533 SW 340th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 SW 340th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 SW 340th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3533 SW 340th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3533 SW 340th Street does offer parking.
Does 3533 SW 340th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 SW 340th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 SW 340th Street have a pool?
No, 3533 SW 340th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3533 SW 340th Street have accessible units?
No, 3533 SW 340th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 SW 340th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3533 SW 340th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
