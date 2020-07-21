All apartments in Federal Way
3516 SW 327th St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3516 SW 327th St

3516 Southwest 327th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Southwest 327th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Twin Lakes Home! - **Application pending**

If you are looking for space, you have found the right home! Over 3200 square feet of living space, featuring 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Giant master bedroom on the main floor, with walk-in closet and private bath. Two additional main-floor bedrooms and one more full bath, as well as oversize living and dining rooms. Large, open rooms with hardwood floors thoughout the kitchen and family room. Nice garden area with benches in front, and deck in the back.

James@HavenRent.com

#923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3216605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 SW 327th St have any available units?
3516 SW 327th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 SW 327th St have?
Some of 3516 SW 327th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 SW 327th St currently offering any rent specials?
3516 SW 327th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 SW 327th St pet-friendly?
No, 3516 SW 327th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 3516 SW 327th St offer parking?
Yes, 3516 SW 327th St offers parking.
Does 3516 SW 327th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 SW 327th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 SW 327th St have a pool?
No, 3516 SW 327th St does not have a pool.
Does 3516 SW 327th St have accessible units?
No, 3516 SW 327th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 SW 327th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 SW 327th St does not have units with dishwashers.
