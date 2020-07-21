3516 SW 327th St

Amenities

If you are looking for space, you have found the right home! Over 3200 square feet of living space, featuring 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Giant master bedroom on the main floor, with walk-in closet and private bath. Two additional main-floor bedrooms and one more full bath, as well as oversize living and dining rooms. Large, open rooms with hardwood floors thoughout the kitchen and family room. Nice garden area with benches in front, and deck in the back.



