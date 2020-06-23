All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:21 PM

34507 15th Pl SW

34507 15th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

34507 15th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully finished and ready for immediate move in! This spacious single family rental is just waiting to be the backdrop of your family’s greatest hits with tons of natural light to inspire days full of love and laughter. Located on a premier corner lot in a family friendly neighborhood, the fully fenced backyard provides plenty of outdoor entertaining space for new friends and family to get to know one another. Within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, and Twin Lakes Park & Ride you can spend more time living and less time driving. The beautiful B.P.A. trail is just two houses away for perfect afternoons with loved ones strolling through the greenery. Two separate living spaces provide enough room for every family member to spread out in comfort and privacy while the eat-in kitchen will bring everyone together for memorable family meals. The freshly painted interior is neutrally finished to appeal to every taste, all that’s missing is your finishing touch. This one won't last long, inquire today to be added to the showing waitlist!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34507 15th Pl SW have any available units?
34507 15th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 34507 15th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
34507 15th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34507 15th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 34507 15th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 34507 15th Pl SW offer parking?
No, 34507 15th Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 34507 15th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34507 15th Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34507 15th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 34507 15th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 34507 15th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 34507 15th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 34507 15th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 34507 15th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34507 15th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 34507 15th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
