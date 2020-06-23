34507 15th Pl SW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully finished and ready for immediate move in! This spacious single family rental is just waiting to be the backdrop of your family’s greatest hits with tons of natural light to inspire days full of love and laughter. Located on a premier corner lot in a family friendly neighborhood, the fully fenced backyard provides plenty of outdoor entertaining space for new friends and family to get to know one another. Within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, and Twin Lakes Park & Ride you can spend more time living and less time driving. The beautiful B.P.A. trail is just two houses away for perfect afternoons with loved ones strolling through the greenery. Two separate living spaces provide enough room for every family member to spread out in comfort and privacy while the eat-in kitchen will bring everyone together for memorable family meals. The freshly painted interior is neutrally finished to appeal to every taste, all that’s missing is your finishing touch. This one won't last long, inquire today to be added to the showing waitlist!