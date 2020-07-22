33511 38th Avenue South

Amenities

Admirable, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms condo situated on serene Federal Way neighborhood in Federal Way, WA.

The spacious, and bright interior features include recessed lighting, ceiling fans, large windows with blinds, large walk-in closet, and polished hardwood and tile floors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, fine wood cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its elegant bathrooms, meanwhile, are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures, bathtub, vanity cabinets each surmounted by mirrors, shower stall and shower/tub combos, each area partitioned either by a shower curtain or enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent.



The exterior has an awesome, big fenced yarda cool spot for fun-filled activities with family and friends. The tenant is responsible for its regular upkeep.



For parking, it comes with a 2-car attached garage.



No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited on the property, too.



Tenant pays all utilities including gas, electricity, water, sewage, and internet.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FkbBWeF5Zht



This property is near public transportation stops/hub.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Lake Geneva Park, Cedar Grove Park, and Lake Killarney Park.



Bus lines:

181 - 1.0 mile

177 - 1.0 mile

178 - 1.0 mile

193 - 1.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



