Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

32519 2nd Ave SW

32519 2nd Avenue Southwest · (206) 914-4447 ext. 240
Location

32519 2nd Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 32519 2nd Ave SW · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Big Beautiful 3,240sf/5br Federal Way Home - Easy Living, Entertaining Dream!!
Lovely, updated 3,240sf home with dynamic floor plan for today’s busy household provides tons of space for everyone and everything. Ideal location on a quiet cul-de-sac in well kept community. Surrounded by beautiful parks and recreation centers, you’re just 5 minutes to the beach, the mall, countless restaurants & amenities, transit, the freeway & much more.

Click here to view Interactive 3D Tour: Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YJ8xsnxfPG9&guides=0&play=1&lp=1&ts=1

Well designed layout includes executive size den off entry, gracious formal living/dining room, big and bright dine-in kitchen featuring upgraded appliances, gas range with double oven and built-in sidebar, huge adjacent family room with cozy wood burning fireplace that like the kitchen offers access to the back deck - perfect for year round entertaining. Laundry room off kitchen with newer front load washer/dryer set and wall of shelves doubles as a pantry. Gleaming wood floors flow from the slate entry through the kitchen, family and dining room. A charming half bath finishes off the main level.

Two staircases lead upstairs, one to a gigantic upper level bonus room with adjacent 5th bedroom that would make a nice workout room or 2nd office. Down the hall you’ll find 3 more sizable bedrooms, a family size full bath with dual sink vanity and laundry chute (how convenient is that?) and the expansive master suite with walk in closet and well appointed bath.

Additional features include 2 car garage with lots of shelving storage space, gorgeous easy care landscaping, fenced backyard, security system (monitoring not included) and energy efficient double pane windows.

TERMS: First month's rent and security deposit due at move in. No smoking and owner prefers no pets, but may consider pet <25lbs with additional $500 pet deposit. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call me to schedule a showing.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com

Please call Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for an appointment to view.

Shelly Tarica
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C.
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-638-9811
starica@wpmsouth.com

(RLNE1852944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

