Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

32233 11th PL SW

32233 11th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

32233 11th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Westridge Rambler - Application Pending:

Recently updated spacious rambler in a great neighborhood. Fresh paint throughout, wood floors, cozy fireplace and access to deck with a great view. Kitchen has also been updated with new stainless steel appliances, and it has nice counter tops and cabinets. Nice size Master suite. Two car garage with room for storage. Centrally located in the highly desirable Westride community.

More pictures and info coming soon! Professional Landscaping required - $100 per month additional fee.

James@Havenrent.com

#1095

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5410366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32233 11th PL SW have any available units?
32233 11th PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32233 11th PL SW have?
Some of 32233 11th PL SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32233 11th PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
32233 11th PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32233 11th PL SW pet-friendly?
No, 32233 11th PL SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 32233 11th PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 32233 11th PL SW offers parking.
Does 32233 11th PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32233 11th PL SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32233 11th PL SW have a pool?
No, 32233 11th PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 32233 11th PL SW have accessible units?
No, 32233 11th PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 32233 11th PL SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 32233 11th PL SW does not have units with dishwashers.
