Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

31403 31st Ave SW

31403 31st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

31403 31st Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
31403 31st Ave SW Available 07/03/20 Clean Home with a White Picket Fence! - *We do have a wait list on this property, it will not be available to show until early July*

This home has no carpet! Bamboo hardwood floors throughout the house. Natural stone tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large french doors open the the patio and dining room space. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances.

Single small pet will be considered with additional deposit and $25 pet rent.

James@HavenRent.com

#114

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2475388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31403 31st Ave SW have any available units?
31403 31st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 31403 31st Ave SW have?
Some of 31403 31st Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31403 31st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
31403 31st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31403 31st Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 31403 31st Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 31403 31st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 31403 31st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 31403 31st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31403 31st Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31403 31st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 31403 31st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 31403 31st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 31403 31st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 31403 31st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 31403 31st Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
