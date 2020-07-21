Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

31403 31st Ave SW Available 07/03/20 Clean Home with a White Picket Fence! - *We do have a wait list on this property, it will not be available to show until early July*



This home has no carpet! Bamboo hardwood floors throughout the house. Natural stone tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large french doors open the the patio and dining room space. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances.



Single small pet will be considered with additional deposit and $25 pet rent.



James@HavenRent.com



#114



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2475388)