Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
28708 18th Av Ct S #W304
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:30 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
28708 18th Av Ct S #W304
28708 18th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
28708 18th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Great room living in this 3rd floor condo In Federal Way. 3 Bedrooms, great room with living, dining, and kitchen all together. Quiet deck for BBQ's. Washer & Dryer included. Call Dick at 360-836-0257
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have any available units?
28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Federal Way, WA
.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Federal Way Rent Report
.
Is 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 currently offering any rent specials?
28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 pet-friendly?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Federal Way
.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 offer parking?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not offer parking.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have a pool?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not have a pool.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have accessible units?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not have accessible units.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003
Similar Pages
Federal Way 1 Bedrooms
Federal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with Balcony
Federal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Olympia, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College