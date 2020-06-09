All apartments in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA
28708 18th Av Ct S #W304
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:30 PM

28708 18th Av Ct S #W304

28708 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

28708 18th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Great room living in this 3rd floor condo In Federal Way. 3 Bedrooms, great room with living, dining, and kitchen all together. Quiet deck for BBQ's. Washer & Dryer included. Call Dick at 360-836-0257

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have any available units?
28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 currently offering any rent specials?
28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 pet-friendly?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 offer parking?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not offer parking.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have a pool?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not have a pool.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have accessible units?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not have accessible units.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28708 18th Av Ct S #W304 does not have units with air conditioning.

