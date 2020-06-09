28708 18th Av Ct S #W304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill

Great room living in this 3rd floor condo In Federal Way. 3 Bedrooms, great room with living, dining, and kitchen all together. Quiet deck for BBQ's. Washer & Dryer included. Call Dick at 360-836-0257